On Saturday, a security breach was reported during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad. According to reports, a car came in front of the cavalcade near Haritha plaza hotel. During the same, the commandos deployed in Amit Shah's security damaged the car. Reports also suggest that the car was driven by a TRS leader identified as Srinivas Yadav, who was detained by the police.

Watch Video:

security lapse during #AmitShah's visit. A car came in front of the cavalcade near Haritha plaza hotel. Comandos deployed in HM security damaged the car. The car was driven by a #TRS the leader identifies as Srinivas Yadav who was detained by police. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aFhwpqIyzn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 17, 2022

As per reports, TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad. He was forced to move later after HM's security forced him to do so. "The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension," TRS leader Gosula Srinivas said.

Check Tweet:

Telangana | TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, he was forced to move later after HM's security forced him to do so. — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

