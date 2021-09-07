Temporary suspension of telecom services including bulk SMS (excluding banking & mobile recharge) as a further intensification of protest is expected affecting law-order in Karnal in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna, says Govt of Haryana.

