Ten females had made severe sexual harassment allegations against (director & Bigg Boss contestant) Sajid Khan in #MeToo campaign. Sajid Khan had asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in his movies 'Housefull 4' & 'Humshakals': DCW chief Swati Maliwal pic.twitter.com/82Xxu8RVcB— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

