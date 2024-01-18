An explosion occurred earlier today at a plant belonging to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) located in Badlapur Kharvai, Thane. Video from scene shows the plant engulfed in flames after the explosion as major fire broke out in the premises. As of now, further details regarding the incident are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Surat After Explosion; 24 Workers Injured.

Thane Fire

VIDEO | An explosion took place at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) plant in Thane's Badlapur Kharvai earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/IsM7TXG9Fz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

