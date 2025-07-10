The man was saved after he was stuck in an elevator in Thane for 15 hours due to a power cut. (Photo credits: NDRF)

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man got stuck in an elevator in Thane for several hours due to a power cut. It is learnt that the man, who was painting the walls of a private under-construction building in Thane, was trapped in the lift for 15 hours due to a power cut. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued him. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Maharashtra: Girl Students of Classes 5 to 10 Made to Strip for Menstruation Check at RS Damani School in Thane; Principal Among 8 Booked.

Man Gets Stuck in Elevator in Thane for 15 Hours After Power Cut

#WATCH | Maharashtra | The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) successfully rescued a person who was painting the walls of a private under-construction building in Thane yesterday, who got stuck in an elevator for 15 hours due to a power cut. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/LAUz7ocpsG — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

