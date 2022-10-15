On Saturday, the Thane Police arrested the auto driver identified as Katikadala alias Raju Abbayi, who is accused of molesting a woman in Thane on October 14. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The police team arrested the accused from Digha, Navi Mumbai and also seized his auto rickshaw. Earlier, the police has filed a case under section 354 & 354A after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested and dragged for a few meters by an auto-rickshaw driver near Thane railway station. CCTV Video: Auto Driver Molests Woman, Drags Her Inside Rickshaw in Maharashtra’s Thane.

