In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra's Thane city, a girl was seen being molested and assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver here. The rickshaw driver allegedly passed some nasty remarks to the woman passing by him on the footpath, following which the woman then questioned his behaviour. The auto driver was then seen furiously pulling her towards the rickshaw while misbehaving with the woman as he tried to escape in his vehicle. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. The Police have reportedly launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Nagpur Shocker: Woman Drowns Son to Death After Argument With Husband Over Breastfeeding, Arrested.

Watch woman molested by auto driver in Thane:

