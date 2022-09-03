The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted multiple raids at office premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm, and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons. The search operation is in progress, the Enforcement Directorate said.

