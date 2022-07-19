On the occasion of Mangal Pandey’s birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to one of the country's brave soldiers who played a major role in the uprising of the Indian soldiers against the British in 1857. On his 195th birth anniversary, PM Modi remembered the struggles and sacrifices of the first revolutionary Indian freedom fighter. Mangal Pandey played an important role in the revolt of 1857 against British rule which eventually inspired millions of Indians to fight for freedom against the colonial rule.

Check Tweet:

The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/QyWaIbEh9A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2022

