On the occasion of Mangal Pandey’s birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to one of the country's brave soldiers who played a major role in the uprising of the Indian soldiers against the British in 1857. On his 195th birth anniversary, PM Modi remembered the struggles and sacrifices of the first revolutionary Indian freedom fighter. Mangal Pandey played an important role in the revolt of 1857 against British rule which eventually inspired millions of Indians to fight for freedom against the colonial rule.

