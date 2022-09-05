According to reports, the last rites of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Mistry died on Sunday after his car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a divider.

