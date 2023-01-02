Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the opposition had created hue and cry across the country regarding demonetisation, but the historic decision has got public support as the election mandates since 2016 have proved. He said that demonetisation has curbed black money and has also given a boost to digital payments. He further said that now the Supreme Court has also upheld the demonetisation. Demonetisation: Supreme Court Upholds Central Government’s 2016 Note Ban Decision, Says 'There Was Consultation Between Centre and RBI'

Check Tweet:

The opposition had made a hue & cry over Demonetisation, but multiple election mandates since 2016 have proved public support to historic decision. Demonetisation has curbed black money, stunted Naxal violence, boosted digital payments & now upheld by the Supreme Court: Assam CM pic.twitter.com/AGcl3NubJc — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

