The #UnionCabinet on Wednesday cleared the enhancement in the limit of emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore, from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore for the hospitality and tourism sectors, which had faced disruptions due to the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tLFdl8jGpW— IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2022

