Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday. Reportedly, the accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Check Tweet:

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)