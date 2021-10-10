Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday warned of another crisis due to coal shortage in the country. Sisodia said that there is a coal crisis that may cause a power crisis and stop everything including industries but the Centre is denying it. He further added that if Narendra Modi government does not take any step to deal with the coal shortage, another crisis will rise in the country. CM Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to PM Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to prevent the crisis.

There is a coal crisis that may cause a power crisis & stop everything including industries but the Centre is denying it. If the Centre doesn't take any step, another crisis will rise in the country: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on coal shortage at power plants pic.twitter.com/tHL5A7LxCz — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)