Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday said that the Assam Government and Police's action is shameful. Mevani's statement came when he arrived in Ahmedabad after being in jail in Assam for nine days. He also said there will be a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 on a range of issues. "Gujarat bandh on June 1st if the 22 exam papers leak is not probed, if cases lodged in Una (against Dalits), Vadgam, north Gujarat against those fighting are not withdrawn & strict action is not taken into the matter of drugs found at Mundra Port," he said.

Check tweet:

