National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Phase 6 admit card soon. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam on 24th August. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in the Phase 6 exam.

Check Details Below:

Those candidates who could not take the examination in Phase 2 conducted on 4,5 & 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will also be appearing in Phase 6. Their Admit Cards are also being released today: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

