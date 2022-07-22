PM Narendra Modi took to social media on National Flag Adoption Day 2022 to recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India. He stated that the day holds a special relevance in our history as it was this date in 1947 when our National Flag was adopted. Pulling in some interesting nuggets from the past and acknowledging the vision of freedom fighters towards the the Indian Tricolour or Tiranga, Modi tweeted, "...We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams."

Check Tweet Here:

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)