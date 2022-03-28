Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra received Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The award was presented by President Kovind at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/itZXyRUxbE — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/S1NLkkc2J7 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

