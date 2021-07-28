Tarundeep Rai has was ousted from the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the India archer lost to Itay Shanny in the final shoot-off. The Israel archer walked away with the last laugh.

Tweet:

#TokyoOlympics: Indian archer Tarundeep Rai loses to Israel's Itay Shanny 6-5 in men's individual 1/16 Eliminations. pic.twitter.com/hZhYozXozH — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)