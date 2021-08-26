TOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies over his death news saying, I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting and news of his death are false.

TOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies over his death reports saying "I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false."— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

