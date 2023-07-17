A Tourist, who had come to visit Taj Mahal, was chased and beaten with sticks and iron rods in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident of assault was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. After the footage went viral on social media, the police took cognizance and initiated action into the matter. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video).

Tourist Chased and Beaten With Sticks and Iron Rods in Agra

थाना ताजगंज पुलिस टीम को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) July 17, 2023

