A group of tourists was attacked by a few locals over a minor altercation at a resort at Anjuna. The victims were left grievously injured after the assault. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, Goa CM Pramod Sawant took cognisance of the viral video and directed the police to take stringent actions against the accused. "Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly," wrote Goa CM in a Twitter post. Pune Shocker: Tourists Attacked In Lonavala Over Parking Dispute, Four Booked (Watch Video).

Tourist Family Attacked in Anjuna:

#Shocking- A tourist family attacked with swords and knives, injured grievously at Anjuna (#Warning- Graphic Video, Viewers Discretion Advised) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/LXCpii3bnc — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) March 12, 2023

Goa CM Calls For Strict Action:

Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2023

