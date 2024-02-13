A massive fire broke out at a coach of a train stationed at Pune Railway Junction yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon. A video of the train fire in Pune has surfaced on social media. According to the news agency ANI, four fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire was brought under control, said Pune Fire Department. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 11-Storey Residential Building in Mohammadi Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Train Fire in Pune

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a coach of a train stationed at Pune Railway Junction yard. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was brought under control (Video: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/Kzw8wMhaXY — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

