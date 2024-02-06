Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in an 11-storey apartment in the Mohammadi area of Pune on Tuesday.

As per the information received from the Pune fire department, five fire tenders have reached the spot and initiated efforts to bring the situation under control.

Further details into the matter are still awaited. (ANI)

