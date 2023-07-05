All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party has cleared its stand on Centre's plan to implement the much-anticipated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. "AIADMK will urge the Government of India not to bring any amendments to the constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities of India, reads AIADMK's 2019 Election Manifesto. Uniform Civil Code: How Many People Know About UCC? Real Issues Are Unemployment, Corruption, Says Congress Leader Kamal Nath.

AIADMK 2019 Election Manifesto Says It Will Urge Centre Not to Bring UCC

