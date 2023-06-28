Bhopal, June 28 : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday responded, saying that most people are not aware of UCC and the main issues bothering them are unemployment and corruption. Responding to a press query, former chief minister Kamal Nath said, "How many people know about UCC? There are issues of unemployment and corruption in Madhya Pradesh."

He also said the BJP has sidelined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Assembly elections. When asked the PM Modi's speech over UCC, the Congress leader said, "BJP is talking about it's own agenda, while the people have their own issues. Here in Madhya Pradesh, people are fed up with corruption under the BJP government. No matter who is BJP's face for elections, people have decided to change the government in Madhya Pradesh." Uniform Civil Code: BJP Implementing UCC to Win Elections, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram

Further, he claimed survey reports of Madhya Pradesh are indicating that people do want the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. "I have also conducted surveys and I am confident that the Congress is going to form the government with absolute majority. I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh."

During his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday, PM Modi made a pitch for the UCC. While engaging in a dialogue session with BJP's youth workers, Modi has said, "You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in the Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all". Madhya Pradesh Bridge Accident Video: Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls Into River as Driver Tries to Cross Overflowing Bridge, Five Including Children Dead.

Attacking the opposition, PM said, "These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant 'Musalman, Musalman'. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).