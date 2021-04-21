UK Flights Cancelled From April 24 to April 30, Says Air India After Britain Adds India to COVID-19 Travel 'Red List'

Passengers who were to travel between India & UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to the UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April 2021. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly: Air India pic.twitter.com/n83tSZXwiS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)