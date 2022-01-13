Union Home Ministry or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to all the States and Union Territories for the observance of silence on Martyrs’ Day. The Union Home Ministry said that all the States and Union Territories shall ensure that Martyrs’ Day is observed throughout the country with due solemnity, in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

