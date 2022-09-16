In view of the excessive rainfall and water logging in Lucknow district, the District Magistrate of Lucknow has ordered all government, non-government, and private schools to remain closed today, September 16. Earlier in the day, nine people were killed and two injured after the wall of a house collapsed in Lucknow's Dilkusha Area.

Check Tweet:

UP | Due to excessive rainfall and water logging in Lucknow district, all government, non-government, and private schools will remain closed today, September 16th: District Magistrate Lucknow — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

