A woman caught her husband with his girlfriend at his official residence and then thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A video of the man getting thrashed by his wife and two brothers-in-law is going viral on social media. The man is a government engineer. He was beaten up by his wife and two brothers-in-law after they caught him with his girlfriend. The woman had called police at the scene, however, no complaint was filed. Wife Beats Husband in UP Video: Woman Thrashes Man With Chappal at Etah Court.

Husband Caught With Girlfriend, Thrashed by Wife in UP Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)