In a shocking incident, a woman was caught on camera smashing her husband at a court in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. An onlooker recorded the incident on their mobile phone. In the video, the woman can be seen holding the man by his hand and slapping him across the face. Later, she picked up her chappal and thrashed him seven to eight times before she was intervened by the advocates present on the premises. The incident happened when the man came to court to attend a proceeding. Reportedly, the incident occurred over a monetary dispute as the woman was heard saying, "He took three lakhs rupees from me" in Hindi. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Beats Up Hubby Along With Her Relatives in Hamirpur, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Wife Beats Husband in UP Video:

