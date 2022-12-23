In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man was beaten up by the relatives of the girl who had planned to get married to the elderly man’s son. The incident comes under the jurisdiction of Civil lines. The video of the incident has gone viral which shows the man being beaten and brutally assaulted inside a court premise. In the video, a group of people can be seen holding the elderly man as they hold his scarf and continuously slap him. A woman can also be seen trying to stop the people from assaulting him, however, the other man relentlessly continued his assault. The video also shows people gathering and rushing in to restrain the girl’s relatives from hurting and assaulting the man. Video: Ashish Sinha, Son of BJP MLA Arun Sinha, Threatens, Beats Up Party Worker in Patna; Booked

Watch Video:

Police Launch Probe:

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना सिविल लाईन पुलिस को जांचकर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) December 23, 2022

