FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Petrol and Diesel Price Rise:

UPA Govt had reduced fuel prices by issuing Oil Bonds of Rs 1.44 lakh crores. I can't go by the trickery that was played by previous UPA Govt. Due to Oil Bonds, the burden has come to our Govt, that's why we are unable to reduce prices of petrol & diesel: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/8zMJoLRFmZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)