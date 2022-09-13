After a bomb threat call was received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram, Haryana Police launched a search operation. After the threat call, police officials said that they reached the hotel, evacuated citizens, and started their investigation. During investigation, the police found that the call was made by a 24-year-old person who was found to be suffering from autism. Police officials said that the person is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. Bomb Threat Call Received at Five-Star Hotel in Gurugram Mall, Say Haryana Police; Search Underway.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE |A hoax call was made to a pvt hotel in Gurugram today afternoon. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it&started investigation. Caller was found to be a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a pvt hospital in Gurugram: Police — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)