A gym owner in Delhi was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Preet Vihar. Mahendra Agarwal, owner of Energie gym was shot by three men after they barged into his office. Police are investigating the matter further. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

UPDATE | Mahendra Agarwal, owner of Energie gym in East Delhi, was shot dead: Delhi police — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

