Two people have died in a major fire that broke out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.

The blaze erupted around 7 am on the 18th floor of a residential building which is located near Bhatia hospital in Mumbai's Tardeo. Major Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's 20-Storey Kamala Building Near Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo, Two Injured.

#UPDATE | Two people have died in the fire incident that broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

