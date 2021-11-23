General Manager of Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti today said that UTS mobile app for booking train tickets will be available on ios by tonight. Passengers can use the app for booking local train tickets from tomorrow morning. UTS app for android users is already available on the Playstore.

UTS app for Android is already available & iOS app will be available by tonight. So this facility of UTS app for local train passes can be used from tomorrow morning: Anil Kumar Lohati, General Manager, Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)