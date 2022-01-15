The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols. Stating that the poll code has been violated during a gathering outside the SP office in Lucknow on Friday, the EC sought a response from the party within 24 hours.

See Tweet:

