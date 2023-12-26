A fight broke out between two groups in the middle of a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday, December 26, over a minor reason. A video of the Uttar Pradesh brawl has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Hapur road in Ghaziabad. The video shows youths thrashing each other as many onlookers gather around them. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have directed the Ghaziabad unit to look into the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Women Get Into Ugly Fight, Pull Each Other's Hair at BJP's Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in Jalaun, UP Police React to Video.

Uttar Pradesh Brawl Video

