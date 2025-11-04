A roadways bus travelling from Azamgarh to Akbarpur caught fire near Adipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 4. The blaze quickly engulfed the vehicle, reducing it to ashes, but all 12 passengers, including the driver and conductor, escaped safely by jumping outside the bus. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit or a diesel leak. Driver Rampal, showing presence of mind, steered the bus to the roadside and safely evacuated everyone before the flames spread. Uttar Pradesh Bus Fire: Blaze Erupts Inside Vehicle in Bulandshahr’s Khurja Dehat Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus Catches Fire

अम्बेडकरनगर । चलती रोडवेज बस में लगी आग , बस स्टॉप और यात्रियों ने कूद कर बचाई अपनी जान, देखते ही देखते जल गई बस, बसखारी की तरफ से अकबरपुर की तरफ आ रही थी बस,आग के कारणों का अभी तक नही लगा पता#Roadways pic.twitter.com/HoCyClbqxL — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBT Hindi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

