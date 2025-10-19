Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in a bus on National Highway 34 in the Khurja Dehat police station area of Bulandshahr district on Saturday night, fire department officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Kumar Sharma said, "We received information about a bus catching fire around 9.15 PM. The bus was travelling from Delhi to Hathras. The fire has been extinguished. No casualties have been reported."

According to officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

