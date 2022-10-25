On Tuesday, the partial Solar Eclipse began in India and across the globe. Pictures and videos of the solar eclipse from from Leh and Hanle were shared on social media. Today, India and few other places in the world will be witnessing the partial Solar Eclipse. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from 4:29 pm and will end with the sunset at 5:42 pm today. Surya Grahan 2022 in India Live Streaming Online: Know When, Where and How To Watch the LIVE Telecast of The Partial Solar Eclipse (Watch Video).

Solar Eclipse Begins in India

WATCH | Solar Eclipse begins, visuals straight from Leh & Hanle! India and few other places in the world will be witnessing partial Solar Eclipse. It will be visible from 4:29 PM and will end with the sunset at 5:42 PM today.@IIABengaluru pic.twitter.com/v5i2swKGUt — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 25, 2022

