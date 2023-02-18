Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Petrol Pump employees thrashed a doctor and his friends over a dispute regarding filling of fuel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Dewas Naka petrol pump under Lasudia police station limits in the city on Friday night. A video of the incident, however, went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the viral video, the employees of the fuel station were spotted beating the doctor and his friends with a stick. They also hit the doctor's car with the stick. The injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Lasudia police station Sub Inspector (SI) Ganesh Solanki said, "A matter came to the notice of the police on Friday night that a doctor named Avinash and his friends were beaten up by petrol pump employees following a dispute about filling of petrol at Dewas Naka petrol pump in the city. The police took action into the matter and registered a case against the accused."

The statements of people concerned in the matter were being recorded and the investigation into the matter is going on. Further action will be taken according to the facts that came to light in the probe, SI Solanki added.

Nearly two months ago, a woman was arrested for allegedly thrashing a lady doctor posted at Victoria hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on December 28, 2022.

The incident occurred when the accused woman, Rani Vishwakarma visited the hospital along with one of her companions for a medical check up and the doctor asked her to wait for a while.

The victim doctor, Akanksha Choudhary then said, "The accused woman came to the OPD where we asked her to wait for a while. During this the accused started abusing and told me to take money to do her work. The accused also told me that she was a police personnel in Madhotal police station."

"When I refused her request, she pulled me by holding my Magalshutra (Neckless) and attacked me. She hit me in the leg, hands and also slapped me. She broke my bangles and Mangalsutra. She also attacked the people who were trying to save me," Choudhary had said at that time. (ANI)

