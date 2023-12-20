A fire allegedly broke out in district's election office godown where EVM machines were kept. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district. According to a district official a fire erupted in the stogare facility where EVM machines were kept. "Around 800 CU BU machines were brought out of the storage facility and were counted. The fire was brought under control after fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot", he added. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is being ascertained. Uttar Pradesh Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs OPD Floor of SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow, Rescue Underway.

District Official Say 'A Fire Erupted in Godown of District's Election Office':

In UP's Farrukhabad, a godown where EVM machines were kept, inside the district election office, mysteriously caught fire. According to a district official, al least 800 machines were inside the godown. Extent of the damage is being ascertained, he said. pic.twitter.com/7pQG49Tkra — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 20, 2023

