Police arrested Aryan, Golu, Harshit, and Aditya for making TikTok video inside avadhpuri police station. Legal action will be taken against the policeman posted on surveillance duty at the outpost, says Agra Police.

Tik Tok hangover at a police outpost In UP's Agra. pic.twitter.com/7cH9hn9XCE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 4, 2021

