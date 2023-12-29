A video of municipal council members throwing punches at each other at a meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli has gone viral on social media. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the viral video. According to reports, a meeting to discuss development projects turned into a heated altercation as kicks and punches flew between two members of the council. People were seen thrashing each other. The entire incident took place in front of police and senior leaders. Noida: Kicks, Punches Fly During Ugly Street Fight Between Two Groups, Police Launch Probe After Brawl Video Surfaces.

People Thrash Each Other in Shamli

जब विकास कार्य हुए ही नहीं तो समीक्षा बैठक में और क्या होता, इसीलिए शामली में सभासदों के मध्य जमकर शारीरिक प्रहारों का आदान-प्रदान हुआ। भाजपा राज का सबक : समीक्षा बैठक में अपनी सुरक्षा का प्रबंध स्वयं करके आएं। pic.twitter.com/9Fb8wBVwmh — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)