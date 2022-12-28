In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a video clip of a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle had went viral on social media. Interestingly, the video which was shot at Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district shows the sub-inspector failing to load the bullet into the rifle and fire it. After the incident came to light, the Uttar Pradesh police issued a statement and said that the way the police officer inserted a bullet in the rifle was the correct way to load an anti-riot gun. Uttar Pradesh: Policeman Fails to Load and Fire Rifle, Puts Cartridge Through Barrel During Surprise Inspection in Khalilabad; Video Goes Viral.

