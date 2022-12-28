Sant Kabir Nagar, Dec 28: A video clip showing a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle has gone viral on social media, causing severe embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The video from the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district shows the sub-inspector failing to load the bullet into the rifle and fire it. Video: Man Mercilessly Thrashed With Bamboo Stick on Busy Street in Meerut, UP Police Initiate Action Against Accused

Watch Video:

कोतवाली में निरीक्षण के दौरान जो भी खामियां मिली हैं, वे कहीं न कहीं ट्रेनिंग या अभ्यास न होने का नतीजा था। जो कमी आई है, उस कमी को हम अभ्यास और ट्रेनिंग से पूरा करेंगे: आर.के. भारद्वाज, आईजी बस्ती मंडल pic.twitter.com/8XKEeyXLEN — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 28, 2022

DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was examining the skills of the sub-inspector to know how he fires the rifle. Aligarh Muslim University Witnesses Ugly Clash Between Kashmiri Students and Others, Old Video Goes Viral Again

The sub-inspector did not know how to load the rifle and is seen trying top put the cartridge through the barrel.

The DIG is then seen asking other officials about it and laughing at the sub-inspector for failing to know how to load a rifle.

