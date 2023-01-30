A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a woman allegedly threw acid on her husband after an argument turned violent. The startling incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The victim was identified as Dabbu Gupta. According to the reports, Gupta, who suffers from alcohol addiction, came home late on Sunday night. His wife, Poonam asked him where he was and why he is late. However, this turned into a verbal spat and later into a physical fight. In a fit of rage, the woman threw acid at the man. The woman has been arrested and the victim is currently undergoing treatment. Lucknow: Mother-Son Face Acid Attack by Two Bike-Borne Men in Gomti Nagar; Probe Launched.

Woman Throws Acid on Husband:

