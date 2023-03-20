In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man working at a pickle-making factory in Greater Noida fell unconscious due to a gas leakage. According to reports, the labourer and the factory owner's brother had gone to extract pickle that was kept in the tank but fainted due to gas leakage. Reports suggest that two are in critical condition and are receiving treatment. The incident took place in Kotwali Badalpur in Greater Noida. After the incident came to light, the police commissionerate of Gauta, Buddh Nagar said that the incident took place under the Badalpur police station area limit. Noida: Kicks, Punches Fly During Ugly Street Fight Between Two Groups, Police Launch Probe After Brawl Video Surfaces.

Workers Fall Unconscious in Pickle Making Factory in UP

https://t.co/fCGwPLJbKt — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 20, 2023

